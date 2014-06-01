News out of England today via Daily Mail was officially confirmed by Manchester United. German international Bastian Schweinsteiger is now a Chicago Fire player in the United States MLS (Major League Soccer). The experienced midfielder has finally ended a rough time in England with Manchester, enduring a serious of injuries and moving in and out of the squad. The German has not played regularly since 2015, and will look to his move to North America as a new challenge. He joins Chicago Fire, currently in seventh position in the early MLS season. Chicago is a city strongly dominant in German heritage, and should serve as the perfect background for the 32 year old.

The MLS will welcome Schweinsteiger with open arms, happy to serve as a transitional phase for aging players like Bastian. He joins the likes of Andrea Pirlo and David Villa in New York and Kaka in Orlando as yet another extremely experienced and well traveled international footballer. All four of which have won a World Cup, all four have been enjoying the cultural change in the move across the Atlantic. Chicago will be an excellent venue for Schweinsteiger to regain his form and enjoy football again, and the MLS can only gain from his signing.