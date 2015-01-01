Sconcerti: "Champions league draw? Juve were lucky, here's why..."

Mario Sconcerti spoke about the UEFA Champions league draw, here is what he had to say on the matter to Corriere della Sera :



" It was a good draw, the Italian clubs were pretty lucky. Juve and Roma? On paper, Tottenham and Shakthar are not superior to Juve and Roma but at the same time, they aren't much inferior. Even so, both Juve and Roma did pretty well in the draw since they avoided some big clubs. Tottenham are currently 6th in the EPL and they haven't been scoring many goals. They play well and they are well coached by Pochettino, who is their difference maker. They really did well against Real Madrid which was a big surprise. It is never easy to finish ahead of Real Madrid in a group so props to them. Juve will suffer Tottenham's style of play since they use a very wide system of play. If Juve want to go far in the UCL then they have to beat a team like Tottenham for sure and the same has to be said about Roma too....".