Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon has opened up over the speculation last month linking him with a move to Chelsea. The Scottish international was heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge to replace Asmir Begovic who was set for a move to Bournemouth.



After the deal failed to materialise, the 34-year-old looks to be ready to commit his future to the Glasgow giants and in an interview with Celtic View, Gordon explained that; “These things happen. You have to go out there and play through it and continue to do what you’ve been doing. That gets you in that position where you’re the subject of a bid.”



"It was about doing the job and I’ve had that a couple of times in my career where there’s been talk of changing clubs and bids coming in and having to play games during that time. It is mentally draining, but you’ve got to do your job and we continued to play well."