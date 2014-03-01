After playing the full 90 minutes in his side’s 2-0 win over Benfica at The Emirates Cup this afternoon, RB Leipzig’s young Scottish star Oliver Burke was upbeat about the season ahead for the Bundesliga outfit who surprised everyone last season when the qualified for the Champions League after finishing runners-up to Bayern Munich. Calciomercato.com's Steve Mitchell was waiting with the rest of the press-pack to fire over the questions.



The youngster was asked about the upcoming season and if he was excited at what lay ahead and he explained that; “Well, we want to try to repeat what we did last year basically or even win the Bundesliga.”



When it was put to him that Leipzig had had a pretty good pre-season compared to other German clubs he replied; “We can’t wait for the new campaign. The squad has looked really good all summer and we’re just raring to get going now”.



On whether he would get a more prominent starting role next season, Burke declared that; “I really want to make my mark this year and I want to really prove a point to the coach. I’ll keep working as hard as I possibly can and then we’ll see.”



He was then asked what he’d learned during his first year in Germany having made the move from Nottingham Forest. Burke stated that; “I’ve learnt a lot about myself and it’s been great. Playing a different style of football has helped me so much and the coaching staff have been great.”



Moving on to the club’s appearance in the Champions League this term, Burke explained that; “It’s all happened very quickly for me and the team. Coming from (Nottingham) Forest to Leipzig and now playing Champions League football is incredible and it’s an amazing feeling for everybody at the club”.