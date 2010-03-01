Scout Report: Man Utd's 'new James Rodriguez'
06 February at 15:45Premier League giants Manchester United have invited the 'New James Rodriguez' on trial, report Manchester Evening News.
The 16-year-old Oliver Tilve happens to be a No.10 by trade and is on the radar of a host of clubs because of his performances for Colombian club Club Atletico Colombia de Cartagena. His playing style has been compared to that of Bayern Munich star James Rodriguez, who has drawn links with United multiple times already.
Manchester Evening News say that United have decided have handed the youngster a chance to impress, with Tilve the first-ever Colombian to train with the Red Devils.
The club feels that this could be another step towards making the academy better and revamping it with talent, with Kieran McKenna's Under-18 side at the top of their league already.
A left-footed player, Tilve visited the Carrington Training Ground last week and will look to impress the scouts.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
