Scout Report: who is Pablo Moreno, the Barcelona youth wanted by Arsenal

Having appointed Raul Sanllehi as the club’s new head of football relations, it was inevitable that Arsenal would be linked with several Barcelona youth products. Indeed, this has proved to be the case with Pablo Moreno the latest in a long line of La Masia players reportedly on the Gunners’ radar.



According to Catalan sports newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Arsène Wenger’s side could be set to make a move to bring the 15-year-old to North London this summer. He is out of contract at the end of the season, which might pave the way for Sanllehi and his colleagues to exact revenge on Barça after they signed 19-year-old defensive midfielder Marcus McGuane last month.



As for Moreno, he has appeared at under-16 level for Spain and is already the most prolific goalscorer in his age group. Considering the fact he is so young, he is establishing a reputation for his coolness in front of goal and big things are expected of him in the future. A vast proportion of his goals come via him cutting in from the left-hand side and bending the ball into the far corner. He also has a certain predatory instinct which very few of the Blaugrana’s homegrown players have.



He is undoubtedly a great talent and would be a fantastic addition to the Arsenal youth ranks. Wenger has been criticised in recent years for failing to nurture as many youngsters into the first team as he did in years gone by, so snapping up a player of Moreno’s quality could be a great shot in the arm for the club. Of course, the Sanllehi factor could also prove decisive.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)