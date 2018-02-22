Scout Report: Who is the Newcastle Utd defender attracting interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool?



The impressive form of Newcastle United central defender Jamaal Lascelles has been one of very few positives for Rafael Benítez in what has proved to be a very challenging season on Tyneside.



The 24-year-old Derby native has looked very comfortable since making the marked step up from Championship level to the Premier League, so it comes as no surprise to learn that the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton and Liverpool are monitoring his progress at St James’ Park.



Standing tall at 1.88 metres, Lascelles is very commanding in the air and has improved his all-round game no end since making the switch from Nottingham Forest back in 2014. He is also much more comfortable with the ball at his feet than he was in his younger days, so much so that one could envisage him playing for a top six club.



Should the former Forest academy product continue to impress in the heart of NUFC’s defence from now until the end of the season, it is not beyond the realms of possibility that Gareth Southgate could call him up to England’s World Cup squad.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)