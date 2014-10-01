As Milan continue to work to bring Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu to Serie A this month, La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that another highly-rated youngster is catching the attention of both the Rossoneri and their city rivals Inter.



The player in question is 21-year-old French midfielder Vincent Koziello, currently gaining rave reviews at Ligue 1 side Nice. The French Under-21 international has a contract at the club until 2018 and as some of Europe’s top clubs take note; the club from the Côte d'Azur may look to cash in one of their star players.



Born in Grasse, Kozielo began his footballing education at St O Roquettan. After five-years at the club he moved to Cannes in 2006 where he was nurtured in the youth ranks until 2013. A move to Nice then followed and in November 2014, he finally broke into the first XI in a home game against Lyon. Having now made 55 appearances for the club, he looks set to embark on the next stage of his career which could lie in Serie A.





S.M