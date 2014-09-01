His name is Atakan Akkaynak and he is widely regarded as one of the most exciting young prospects in Germany. The 18-year-old defensive midfielder has yet to make his senior debut for current club Bayer Leverkusen but such is his talent, he’s being eyed up by some of Europe’s biggest clubs.





Latest reports claim that Barcelona and Premier league champions Chelsea lead the way in the race for his signature with Italian side AS Roma also monitoring the situation. Goal.com claims the Catalan giants have reportedly had Akkaynak under observation for over a year a as he continues to excel in the youth ranks at both club and international levels.

Having now been promoted to the German Under-19 squad, it seems inevitable that he will make the step up to full international honours before too long. His current deal at the Bayer Arena expires in 2019 and although Leverkusen are anxious to extend his stay, pressures from outside sources could ensure he departs the Bundesliga sooner rather than later.