According to reports in the UK, Chelsea will make a January assault for Monaco’s defensive midfielder Tiemoué Bakayoko. The 22-year-old has been monitored by the Premier League leaders for some time and after the player impressed in the two Champions League group games against Spurs, boss Antonio Conte may use some of the £60 million from the sale of Oscar to Shanghai SIPG to try to get his man.



Born in Paris, Bakayoko started life playing for local clubs in the city before being picked up by Rennes in 2008. He finally made his debut for the clubs “B” team in 2012 and just 12 months later he was promoted into the first-team. His quality was evident immediately and it was only a matter of time before he would be picked up by a bigger club. In 2014, Monaco came calling and he made his debut for the club from the principality in August of that year against Lorient.



Having represented his country from Under-16 to Under-21 levels, now it seems as though he’s destined to make the big step up and represent one of European football’s heavyweight clubs.







Steve Mitchell @barafundler