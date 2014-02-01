Wales are still in with a chance of making it to next summer’s World Cup Finals in Russia and if they do, then the contribution of 17-year-old Ben Woodburn cannot be underestimated.



The youngster scored the only goal in Saturday’s narrow 1-0 victory over Austria that keeps Chris Coleman’s side in contention for a place at football’s quarterly summer jamboree and the boy from Chester looks to have an exciting future ahead of him.



Woodburn is a product of the Liverpool youth academy and has already made an impact at club level scoring for the Merseyside giants on only his second appearance in last season’s EFL Cup. Having remained at Anfield this summer, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is yet to let him loose on Premier League defences but according to Welsh playing legend John Hartson, his moment will come sooner rather than later.



The former Arsenal striker was full of praise for Woodburn after last night’s success, stating that; “We've found one. We have found another one. We found a Giggs, we found a Bale and now we've found a Woodburn.”



He continued; “Very, very special young talent. Liverpool have done brilliant work with him. They also gave him his debut; he scored on his debut for Liverpool. He had one thing in his mind when he came on. His touch was good and he hit a thunderous shot into the goalkeeper's right-hand corner. The place just erupted.”



Woodburn follows in the footsteps of Ryan Giggs and Gareth Bale who both made their Wales debut’s in their teenage years and Hartson believes Klopp should take a gamble on him this term claiming that; “if he's ready to get into that Liverpool team on a regular basis then he has to start for Wales”.

Steve Mitchell