When we think of the surname Klinsmann with think of German striker Jurgen, World Cup winner in 1990 and a true legend of football who spent three years in Serie A with Inter between 1989 and 1992 and who also had a brief spell with Sampdoria in the 1997-98 season. Now his son Jonathan is making his way in the game only it’s not as a deadly frontman like his father, but as a highly-rated goalkeeper.



Born on 8 April 1997, Klinsmann junior started life as an outfield player before changing roles at the age of 11; “I started to play in goal during break times at school then I asked my school team coach if I could play in goal instead of as an attacker”.



Having been born in the USA, Jonathan was enrolled into the youth academy at Bayern Munich but in 2009, his family moved back permanently to the States where he joined a college team in California. He quickly rose to become the number one youngster in the country in his position and has represented the country at both Under-18 and Under-20 levels.



He cites Bayern and current Germany number one Manuel Neuer as his inspiration and is set to represent his country should they qualify for the FIFA Under-20 World Cup finals in South Korea in May. Is that the end of the story? Maybe not, as Klinsmann still has the option to follow in his father’s footsteps and represent Germany at full international level.