Barcelona B squad winger Jordi Mboula scored a stunning goal for his side in the last Youth League clash against Borussia Dortmund. His eye-catching goal resumes all his qualities: pace, technical skills and great one-to-one dribbling: qualities that every Barcelona player need to have if he’s to play up front for the blaugrana. Mboula’s goal has lead several Spanish media to link tip him as the next Thierry Henry who made history at the Nou Camp after his switch from Arsenal.



Mboula was born in Granollers (Cataluña, Spain) in 1999. His dad is from Congo and his mum is Spanish. They met by each other by chance in China where the product of Barcelona’s academy spent a couple of years when he was a child. His talent was spotted when he was only 11-year-old. Barcelona’s scouts took him to the famous Masia after that he attended a Nike Camp with some of the old Barcelona starlets like Bojan Krkic and current blaugrana right-back Sergi Roberto.



​Mboula has always proved his qualities in every youth Barcelona squad. The talented winger, however, is impressing in the Youth League this season thanks to his six goals in seven games. Mboula will turn 18 on the 16th of March and his role model is Chelsea star Pedro who also thrived with Barcelona’s youth teams.







We’ve already said that the player is being tipped to become the next Henry but Barcelona representatives want Mboula to keep his feet on the ground as there have been already several promising players very good on the cards but who couldn’t come to terms with expectations at Barcelona. Just think of Gerard Deulofeu or Adama Traore.



Andrea Distasto, adapted by Lorenzo Bettoni

