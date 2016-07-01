The Juventus radar is primed in the direction of Bergamo as Bianconeri chiefs start to get excited by Atalanta midfielder Filippo Melegoni. The 18-year-old is a rising star and is already captain of Italy’s Under-19 squad. Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini gave the youngster his first-team debut last season and his performances both a club and international level have been causing a stir around the peninsula.





Calciomercato.com understands that the Bianconeri have had the player under observation throughout the opening weeks of the current campaign and have been impressed by his maturity for someone so young.

They are also aware that Inter Milan have also made contact for a player heavily tipped to be at the forefront of the national team for many years to come. Comfortable with the ball at his feet, Melegoni’s personality has already come shining through and Atalanta know they have another exceptional talent at their disposal.



For how long however remains to be seen; Bergamo chiefs are not kidding themselves that the player will go on to bigger and better things, it looks like being more of a case of where he will be plying his trade in the coming years.