Scouting Report: Manchester United lead the race to sign Roma wonderkid
15 September at 15:50Italian side AS Roma have a proven track record of nurturing some of the country’s top young talent. Francesco Totti, Daniele De Rossi and Alessandro Florenzi are all club legends who have come through the youth ranks at the club and now the latest discovery could be about to make his mark in the professional ranks.
18-year-old midfielder Mirko Antonucci is currently in talks in the capital over putting pen to paper on his first senior contract. His outstanding ability has not gone unnoticed at international level either where he is already a mainstay in the Italian Under-18 set up.
Scouts from all around Europe have been flocking to the Eternal City to witness him in action and according to Transfer Market Web, Manchester United have made him a target for 2018. Antonucci prefers to play out wide, a position that United boss Jose Mourinho tried to fill with Ivan Perisic this summer.
youngsters from around Europe since taking charge and now Antonucci could be set to be the latest addition. There are other clubs closer to home also reportedly tracking the young star. Roma’s city rivals Lazio have shown interest as have both Milan clubs.
The future looks bright for Antonucci, where he ply’s his trade in the future however, is still undecided.
