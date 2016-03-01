Reports in La Gazzetta dello Sport state that Manchester United scouts are back in the peninsula and the subject of their attention this time is highly-rated Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini. The 21-year-old is back at the club who nurtured him into an international class player after a successful loan-spell at Sassuolo.



New Giallorossi boss Eusebio Di Francesco had the youngster under his wing during his time on the bench of the Neroverdi and after getting his big break in the Italian capital, moved quickly to bring Pellegrini back to his hometown club.



United representatives were at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday night to watch Roma easily despatch Verona and although Belgian star Radja Nainggolan was under observation once again, the pink journal claims that Pellegrini was also under the microscope.



Impressive for the Italian Under-21 side at last summer’s European Championships, his two-year stint under Di Francesco at Sassuolo gave him valuable first-team experience.



United boss Jose Mourinho has already widened that Red Devils’ scouting network and will look to use this season to draw up a shortlist of candidates for next summer; expect Pellegrini’s name to be near the top of that list.