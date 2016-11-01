Cittadella centre-back Marco Varnier may only be 19 years of age, but his performances this season have sent him straight to the top of the summer shopping lists of both AC Milan and Inter.



Already given a chance to flourish in Luigi Di Biagio’s Italian Under-21 side,Varnier’s performances in Serie B this season, are one of the main reasons his current side are riding high in the standings and are in with a real shot of making it to the top-flight in May.





In an exclusive interview with Calciomercato.com’s Daniele Longo , Varnier explained that his boyhood idol was former Italian defensive stalwart Alessandro Nesta and that Juve’s Andrea Barzagli, is the current player he tries to model himself on.

Having made his Serie B debut in December 2016, Varnier is now a first-team regular at Cittadella and when asked about the current interest from the two Milan giants, he explained that; “It gives me enormous satisfaction,” before adding that; “I don’t listen to the rumours about my future, I leave all that to my agent to deal with.”