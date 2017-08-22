Who is Marcus McGuane, the Arsenal starlet scouted by Juve & Man Utd
22 August at 14:05Arsenal starlet Marcus McGuane has emerged as one of Juventus’ summer transfer targets. The Old Lady is reported to have offered the 18-year-old his first professional contract given that the player has yet to sign a contract extension with the Gunners.
According to La Stampa, Juventus have already made contact with the player although sources have told Calciomercato.com that the promising centre midfielder has also been scouted by both Manchester clubs.
Juventus have been scouting the player during the current campaign as well. McGuane has 16 appearances with England youth teams and he made his debut with U 18 England national team in September 2016 when the ‘Three Lions’ faced Italy.
The England starlet is a centre midfielder who has mainly been played in front of the defence. Wenger has already promoted him to senior team and he even tried to play field him in centre defence, playing close to Shkordan Mustafi. McGuane has impressed Arsenal technical staff with some fine interceptions during trainings with the senior team but his future could be far from North London.
Contract talks between McGuane and Arsenal are stalling and the Old Lady wants to make the most of this situation. Wenger has personally spoken to the 18-year-old to persuade him to stay at Arsenal but his signature on a new contract with the Gunners has not been made yet.
The bianconeri have already signed several youth players as free agents, from Paul Pogba to Kingsley Coman. The Serie A giants want to make McGuane the next promising starlet to join Turin as a free agent.
Go to comments