Scouts give Juventus green light to sign € 30m Monaco starlet
01 May at 14:51Juventus are interested in signing Monaco star Thomas Lemar who is contracted with the Ligue1 giants until 2020. The Frenchman is one of Europe’s most talented winger and the Old Lady is being scouting the 21-year-old for the last six months, according to a report of Tuttosport (via ilbianconero).
The Italian paper claims scouts have given Juventus executives green light to sign the talented starlet who has 13 goals and as much assists in 49 appearances with the Serie A giants.
The player’s price-tag is currently set to € 30 million but Lemar’s market value could raise before the end of the season as the Frenchman is being delivering consistent brilliant performances for the Ligue1 giants who have managed to qualify for the Champions League semi-finals and are the favourites to win the French title after that PSG were beaten by Mario Balotelli’s Nice yesterday night.
Monaco are the Ligue1 table leaders and are enjoying a three-point lead over PSG with one match in hand.
Go to comments