With that said, the Partenopei are just one point behind Juventus, with four games left in the season. The remaining games will, therefore, be decisive in how the Scudetto race will end.

On paper, Juventus have the tougher schedule, going up against both Inter and Roma away. Napoli, on the other hand, only really have one 'tough' game, facing Fiorentina away from home. The tweet below displays all the games left for both sides.

Les 4 prochaines journées de la Juve et du Napoli. Faites vos pronostics ! (Sky) #JuveNapoli pic.twitter.com/rikATWsY9Z — GuillaumeMP (@Guillaumemp) 22 April 2018

The Scudetto race certainly opened up this evening, as Napoli scored a late winner at the Allianz Stadium, beating Juventus 0-1.