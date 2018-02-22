Search for the new manager starts today, says Arsenal CEO
20 April at 19:15Arsenal CEO Ivan Gazidis has revealed that the process of bringing in a new club boss begins today.
Arsenal's legendary boss Arsene Wenger announced that he will step down as the manager of the club after his 22-year long tenure at the end of the season. The club is currently sixth in the Premier League and harbor nearly zero hopes of finishing inside the top four, buthave reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League.
Gunners CEO Ivan Gazidis was talking to reporters earlier today following Wenger's announcement about stepping down from the helm of affairs at the club. Gazidis told the search for the new boss will start 'today'.
He said: "The process begins today but I want to keep that in house. I don't want to be making public announcements about that.
"I don't underestimate the challenge of that. You don't find a replacement for Arsene Wenger, you find a new path forward."
Gazidis also lauded Wenger's competitive edge. He said: "He is somebody who is in great shape. He still has that competitive edge as he always has but that is really a question for him."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments