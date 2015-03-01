Former Milan midfielder and coach Clarence Seedorf, has been named as the new coach of La Liga side Deportivo La Coruna.

The Dutchman has been brought in to try to address the slide, which has seen the club drop into the relegation places.



Seedorf has been given a contract until the end of the season and replaces Cristobal Parralo, who was dismissed after Sunday’s 5-0 defeat at Real Sociedad.



The 41-year-old Seedorf has also brought goalkeeping coach Valerio Fiori on to his coaching staff.