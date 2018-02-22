Seedorf reveals why he failed as AC Milan manager
06 April at 11:25Former AC Milan star and manager Clarence Seedorf talked to Fox Sports about the current Serie A campaign and why he failed when in charge of the rossoneri hierarchy. “I think the big difference between me and Gattuso is that when I was in charge of AC Milan, the club was a total chaos. I paid a high price for things that are not linked with football. There was such a general mess at the club. It was a huge disappointment for me. It hurts me because I’d love to have stayed longer.”
“I think the team did well when I was in charge. We did 35 points but it was not enough. I am happy that Gattuso found an easier situation, this can make the difference. I would have stayed at AC Milan, I am happy for the fans as well, they now have more certainties for the future and that’s always good for fans.
