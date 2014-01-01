Seedorf to model his career like Ferguson at Man Utd

Former AC Milan player and coach Clarence Seedorf has not yet signed but is in all effects the new manager of Atletico Paranaense.



The Dutchman who is married with a Brazilian woman, is currently living in Rio de Janeiro, and will soon take over Atletico Paranaense where the club's President Mario Celso Petraglia wants to make him "an authentic English manager" according to a report in ANSA.



Seedorf will also be in charge of the U23 team and will have the final say on the club's dealings on the transfer market where he will "do a little bit what he wants" as President Petraglia puts it.



This is Clarence Seedorf's third experience as a coach after AC Milan in 2015 where he was in charge for five months and in China the following year when he was in charge of Shenzhen for six months.





Nima Tavallaey Roodsari