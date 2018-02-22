Villarreal defender Ruben Semedo has been charged with attempted murder and has been ordered by the Spanish judge presiding over the case to be temporarily detained without bail.



Sky Sports’ David Garrido has also tweeted that the 23-year-old’s agent has told Spanish media that the player denies any wrongdoing.



His alleged victim told an investigating judge he had threatened him with a gun during a terrifying kidnap ordeal, following reports he had threatened to cut off his alleged victim’s finger and beat him with a baseball bat — before shooting at him twice without hitting him as he managed to escape.



The unnamed victim notified police on February 12 claiming Semedo and two other men were involved. The other two alleged attackers are still thought to be on the run.



A court official confirmed that Semedo had appeared behind closed doors and has been remanded in custody, stating that; “The judge is investigating him on suspicion of crimes of attempted homicide, wounding, threats, unlawful detention, illegal possession of a gun and robbery with violence.”