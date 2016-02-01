Manchester United will complete a £27M deal for Ivorian defender Serge Aurier, if the player is allowed to enter the UK. The 24-year-old PSG star is currently banned from travelling having been found guilty of assaulting a police officer in a Paris nightclub last September. The player was not allowed to travel with the rest of Unai Emery’s squad a month later when the headed to London for a Champions League clash with Arsenal.



Aurier has launched an appeal against the conviction and a hearing will take place next week. United meanwhile will submit an application to the French government, outlining their position in the hope that they can complete the transfer.

