Serge Aurier set to complete his move to Man Utd - if he's allowed into the UK
02 August at 11:00
Manchester United will complete a £27M deal for Ivorian defender Serge Aurier, if the player is allowed to enter the UK. The 24-year-old PSG star is currently banned from travelling having been found guilty of assaulting a police officer in a Paris nightclub last September. The player was not allowed to travel with the rest of Unai Emery’s squad a month later when the headed to London for a Champions League clash with Arsenal.
Aurier has launched an appeal against the conviction and a hearing will take place next week. United meanwhile will submit an application to the French government, outlining their position in the hope that they can complete the transfer.
Super-agent Mino Raiola is now also involved and is reported by The Mirror to be working alongside Aurier’s own representative Stephane Courbis. PSG have told the player he can leave after they wrapped up a deal for Brazilian full-back Dani Alves.
Go to comments