Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is getting a lot of interest from these three teams...

Lazio's 2017-18 Serie A campaign has been a successful one to date as they are currently third in the Italian Serie A standings. Their great performances on the field is the product of many different players as one of these players surely is Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, their 22-year-old midfielder. The Serbian international is getting a lot of interest from many different big teams but especially from Manchester City, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, according to Calciomercato.com sources. Milinkovic-Savic currently appeared in 20 Serie A games so far this season scoring 7 times and adding 2 assists to his stats. He also performed well for Lazio in Europa League scoring another 2 goals as well. The youngster has definitely caught the attention of a lot of scouts indeed. Other than these three big clubs, Juventus also have interest in him but they will likely have a hard time exceeding an offer of 100 million euros (which is probably what it will take come summer time).



Lazio will try to continue to add points as they will be facing off against AC Milan this Sunday at 18h00 in Milano.