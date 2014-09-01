Sergio Rico reveals: " AC Milan made me a big offer but..."
04 September at 22:50Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico spoke to Correo TV (via Eldesmarque) about AC Milan's interest in him. Here is what he had to say on the matter: "AC Milan made me a very good offer but Sevilla then offered me a contract renewal. My focus was always here in Sevilla as my objective was to continue playing for them...".
This means that Milan made him an offer this past summer but he then renewed his deal with the Spanish club on August 14th. AC Milan's star keeper Gigio Donnarumma was talked about a lot this past summer but he too decided to renew his deal with his current club, AC Milan. Did Milan want Sergio Rico as a potential alternative to Donnarumma (before he signed his Milan deal) or did they want to acquire him as Donnarumma's number 2? This is a very good question... .Other than Gigio Donnarumma, Milan also have Antonio Donnarumma and Marco Storari...
