Barcelona official: New deal for Juventus & Man Utd target
22 February at 21:40
Barcelona have announced that Sergi Roberto has signed a new contact at the Camp Nou. The 26-year-old full-back had been expected to put pen to paper on a new deal and the Blaugrana has today tweeted the official news that the player will remain at the club until 2022.
Sergi has been at Barcelona since 2006 and has come through the famed Masia youth academy. Now he’s been rewarded for some outstanding performances with this new deal.
@SergiRoberto10 firma su contrato de renovación con el FC Barcelona hasta 2022 #ForçaBarça #SergiRoberto2022 pic.twitter.com/IFTEMrl66c— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) February 22, 2018
