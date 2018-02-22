Barcelona have announced that Sergi Roberto has signed a new contact at the Camp Nou. The 26-year-old full-back had been expected to put pen to paper on a new deal and the Blaugrana has today tweeted the official news that the player will remain at the club until 2022.



Sergi has been at Barcelona since 2006 and has come through the famed Masia youth academy. Now he’s been rewarded for some outstanding performances with this new deal.