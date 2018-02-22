One footballer already sees Real Madrid making it to the Champions League quarter-finals:

The Parisians were hoping to make the most of their home field advantage, and on Neymar, who has scored 28 goals in all competitions all season.

“I believe Madrid will go through, they are in a strong position,” Aguero told reporters after Sunday’s League Cup final.

“They are already leading by two goals in the tie and Madrid are a side who always have a goal threat, they also score goals.

“If they score one then the tie is over, and Madrid have so much experience in the Champions League so I expect them to progress without much fuss.”

Oddly enough, Aguero was speaking just a few hours before Neymar rolled his ankle in the derby with Marseille. It has since been revealed that he will miss the Real game because of fractured metatarsal.

Speaking to reporters after his Manchester City side had blobbered Arsenal in Sunday’s League Cup final, the Argentinian striker backed the Merengues, who won the first leg of their Round of 16 clash with PSG 3-1, with two late goals deciding the tie.