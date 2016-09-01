Sergio Aguero has come out to praise fellow Premier League star Harry Kane.

The Englishman has enjoyed a very prolific 2017, slamming in 56 goals in all competitions for club and country.

“Kane has a lot of quality and I do not believe he would have any problem playing for Real Madrid,” Aguero told El Larguero on Cadena Ser.

The Tottenham star has been linked to Real Madrid of late, with reports indicating that president Florentino Perez is looking for a new striker, and that striker Karim Benzema is falling out of favour.

This comes amidst comments by Coach Mauricio Pochettino that the Englishman can be a “one club man”, much akin to Francesco Totti.

“Maybe it's possible that he can be this way, like Totti and Roma,” the Argentine said last week.

“Of course, we'd be more than happy, us and the fans, because Harry is a fantastic player and professional. Yes, why not?”