Sergio Ramos admits ‘disagreements’ with Cristiano Ronaldo

In recent weeks, the Spanish media have spoken of a non-idyllic relationship between Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo. Surprisingly, the Spanish defender confirmed these rumours during an interview with TVE1, but insists there is nothing to worry about because having the occasional argument is normal:



“Nothing has ever happened between us, we have always been friends. Of course, everyone has their own character and their ideas. Sometimes we have had the odd disagreement over decisions but what matters is that we are both playing for the same team. Real? A draw is a crisis here. We must remain calm because, even if we did not have a great start to the season, we can still fight for every title.”



He continued: “VAR? I’m in favour of technology provided that the essence of football is not lost. Maybe in Spain decisions would take a long time to be made because of some people’s insecurities.”



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)