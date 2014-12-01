Sergio Ramos: Chelsea linked with summer swoop for Real Madrid star
14 March at 19:10Chelsea are one of the clubs to have been linked with a summer swoop for Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos. The Premier League table leaders’ boss Antonio Conte is a long time admirer of the Spaniard whose contract at the Santiago Bernabeu expires in 2020.
According to Diario Gol, Chelsea have already made contact with Real Madrid to sound out the transfer availability of the rock solid defender who has already 10 goals in 29 appearances with the LaLiga giants so far this season.
Ramos, 30, netted a late winner in Real Madrid’s 2-1 over Betis Sevilla last week-end and is considered one of the best centre-backs in the world, not only for his defending qualities but also for his ability to score great and important goals from set pieces situation.
The Spanish news outlet reports that Bayern Munich and PSG have also sounded out the transfer availability of Sergio Ramos although the LaLiga giants do not want to sell their defensive star.
