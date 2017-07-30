Sergio Ramos ‘hopes’ Neymar joins Psg
30 July at 11:40Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos released an interview with Marca shortly after the Merengues’ 3-2 defeat at hands of Barcelona in a thrilling pre-season game played at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.
The Spain International was asked his thoughts on Neymar’s possible Psg switch and Ramos did not hide himself behind a finger.
"I have a good relationship with him”, Ramos told Marca.
"We changed shirts at the end and I hope that's the last time I get a Barça one from him, that wouldn't be a problem for us at all. He didn't tell me anything. Everyone is free to decide their own future. I think he is a great player and a key man for Barcelona, it's up to him to decide his future."
New Psg signing Dani Alves did also talk about the future of Neymar after Psg’s win in the French Supercup.
“I am a really close friend of Neymar and I can’t interfere with his decision. When he moved to Barcelona I advised him to do so but I did not take a decision in his place. I talk to him every day to calm him down. There is too much pressure around him, he could become crazy. He needs to brave and egoist, that’s how he can be happy. He must be brave and I am an example of that”, the Brazilian star said.
