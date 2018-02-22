Sergio Ramos mocks PSG superstar after Real Madrid dominates

PSG went into the second leg knowing they would have to turn around a 3-1 deficit without the help of Neymar after he fractured his toe against Marseille last month.



It was a tall order for Unai Emery’s side and proved too much for the likes of Mbappe and Edinson Cavani. Cristiano Ronaldo gave the visitors the lead after the break before PSG’s night was made even worse when Marco Verratti picked up a second yellow, reducing the Ligue 1 giants to 10 men.



Cavani did pull one back with 20 minutes to go but Casemiro made sure of the win for Real to knock PSG out of the competition.



It is the second time in consecutive seasons the French side have suffered defeat at the first knockout round having lost to Barcelona last season at the same stage.



They reacted by spending a world record fees on Neymar and bringing in Mbappe. The huge investment from Nasser Al-Khelaifi was seen as a message of intent that PSG want to win the Champions League.



And Ramos was told by a journalist after the game that Mbappe wanted to send a message to the world.



But the central defender mocked the teenage forward by saying: “Yes, but you can send a good or bad message.”



Real are aiming to become the first side since Bayern Munich in the 1970s to win three consecutive Champions League trophies.