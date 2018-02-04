Sergio Ramos unloads criticism on teammate Marcelo
05 February at 13:00The cracks at Real Madrid are beginning to show publicly. Captain Sergio Ramos was not happy during Levante's 2-2 draw with his side on Saturday and made his feelings visibly known.
Ramos wanted more from his teammates as Madrid dropped points. On the pitch he was seen raging at Marcelo, who was the victim of a Ramos rant after the second goal for the hosts which earned them a point.
It was a conversation which was captured by television cameras, with Ramos saying, "It can't be, we are winning 2-1, a 50-50 and nobody sticks their foot in and after that... Marcelo, you are too static!"
With Zinedine Zidane’s job at stake, the La Liga crown a distant memory, and the club fighting for a Champions League place next season, not to mention their upcoming pair of clashes with Paris Saint Germain, the stress may be getting to Los Blancos.
