The Merengues captain is likely responding to comments made by Thomas Muller and Jupp Heynckes, both of whom brought up refereeing as a potential obstacle to making the Champions League final.

Bayern were unlucky to have two offside goals be called against them last season as Real knocked them out, and Muller even claimed that the penalty given against Juventus recently was unfair.

​Yet Ramos has dismissed these comments, saying that

Speaking at a pre-game press conference, the Spanish international claimed that Real would be playing the second leg as if they didn’t hold a 2-1 lead.

"They have the utmost respect for us and we will do our talking on the pitch.

"The history of Madrid is there to see, anyone who has doubts should look at the archives, we have played our part in great matches against them and we want to continue in that manner.

"We won't settle, we want to vindicate ourselves and play as if it were 0-0."

"After what happened in the quarter-finals, that bad experience has taught something extra," he added.

"An added touch of attention would be well received. I think the most important thing is to start from 0-0."

"we have the utmost respect for everyone, but we are indifferent to what they say.”