Sergio Ramos has defended Real Madrid’s decision not to provide Barcelona with a guard of honour when they play again later this season.

The Catalan side is so far ahead in La Liga (eleven ahead of second-place Atletico, fourteen ahead of Madrid) that it is likely to have won it by the time it travels to Madrid

For the second time this season, the issue has become a hotly debated one after Zinedine Zidane confirmed that Los Blancos will not honour Barcelona should they secure the domestic title prior to the Clasico on Matchday 36.

"Not performing a guard of honour doesn't mean we don't respect Barcelona," Ramos said after Real drew with Atleti at the weekend.

The captain defended Coach Zinedine Zidane, who first made the decision.

"I've always said that we'll do what the coach tells us to.

"People put too much value on the guard of honour, if the boss has said no then we have to respect him."