The Nerazzurri approached last season in a farcical manner. Roberto Mancini departed in pre-season and this disruption was evident in their lack of preparation. Frank De Boer lasted a mere 85 days after he ludicrously tried to ingrain a velvet revolution in the heartland of catenaccio. In fairness, it was more like the ‘Ajax template’ into a club that had no fluidity but from here to Pioli and beyond, the season was a mess. Now Luciano Spalletti has arrived and has stabilised the squad, he has a realistic strategy and has had a good pre-season to leave Inter in good shape for the new campaign.

Spalletti arrived from Roma after the last campaign, frustrated and wondering if he should ever have gone back. From the managing of Francesco Totti to the football the Giallorossi played however, he could take much heart, as what he left in the Eternal City, was a dangerous and exciting team. Anyone who can take on Totti in his own city certainly is mad enough to take on the reigns at the ‘basket case club’ of Serie A. His interchangeable deminor will certainly keep the players on their toes and his professionalism has already been mentioned by key players such as Mauro Icardi.





Tactically and strategically, what Spalletti can give, Inter desperately want. The former Zenit coach has managed to create a style of play that consists of pace, dynamism and direction. It is brought from enabling players to make their own decisions, in fact he encourages this. The responsibility the players have on their shoulders maybe great but ultimately it empowers them and enables them to move the ball quickly and purposefully, it even allows the defence to play without fear.

This tactic isn’t without risk however and Roma were not perfect last term. Defensively players would make mistakes and all over the field players would make the wrong decisions, however, when players like Edin Dzeko (mostly the season before) were misfiring, others would step up to collectively help with the goals. This type of collective responsibility is similar to what Maurizio Sarri has employed at Napoli, although arguably it is more direct and less cavalier, also one may say, it is a little less beautiful than the Neapolitan way.

Credit must go to the current Inter squad, as their want and ability to pick up on Spalletti’s requests were evident in pre-season. Let us be clear, Luciano did not try and change the wheel like De Boer but instead he looked at what he has, a very talented squad, and worked out how to focus them on moving the ball with pace. Wins over Lyon, Bayern, Chelsea, Villareal and Betis followed and whilst these are good for the marketing department, it was the performances that really took the eye.





Spalletti has also asked the board for sensible targets that would improve the squad and help it function in a better manner. Here Inter were servicing a car, not building one and whilst across the city all the talk was of the big names arriving, the Nerazzurri simply tinkered. Take for instance Borja Valero, the 32-year-old Spaniard is key to receiving the ball and getting it to its next destination intelligently and quickly, this in turn feeds the wide men quickly and also can transform defence to counter attack. He also is key in controlling the game when they are defending a lead which allows Roberto Gagliardini a freer role to complement Valero in his job and gives Joao Mario the chance to have a more focused role behind the front man.





This is just one example of a small change that can make a big difference and there are similar repercussions when you look at the addition of Dalbert Henrique as he can also speed up the play. Others such as Daniele Padelli, Milan Skriniar, and Matias Vecino all add quality and depth to the squad whilst the potential signing of Patrick Schick (at time of writing) looks close and would be the cream on what seems now a very layered cake.

Inter can enter the new season with optimism, Champions League is still the goal and whilst they have been known for having a talented squad for the past 18 months it seems they are now organised and prepared. Spalletti could already have a very effective and dangerous squad on his hands that is used to playing with each other and have enjoyed pre-season. Now, if he can supply Mauro Icardi who has managed to score so many on scraps in recent times, then Inter may be more dangerous than predicted.



Words Richard Hall

@RichHall80