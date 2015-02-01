As the upcoming season soon approaches, Italian champions Juventus will be entering the new league with some questions still remaining. After a sixth successive Scudetti last year, the Bianconeri were dealt the psychological blow of losing their second Champions League final in three years.



Behind the scenes, Marotta and The Old Lady's directors were searching Europe far and wide for players that could improve the quality of the squad without disrupting the chemistry under coach Max Allegri. Add to this the summer departures of world class Dani Alves and Leonardo Bonucci, and Juve tifosi were quick to question where their club might go from here.









Italian sensation Federico Bernardeschi arrived as well, from rivals Fiorentina, and the future was looking motivated and inspired for the Scudetto holders. In between the posts Wojciech Szczesny enters the club from Roma, to replace the outgoing Neto as Buffon’s back up. Departures for Tomas Rincon and Mario Lemina allowed some roster space for Rodrigo Bentancur and the newly introduced (and long awaited) Blaise Matuidi in the midfield. The 30 year old French midfielder enters the club late into the summer, but hopefully early enough to adjust to his new surroundings.



The centre of the park is where Juve have been lacking for the last two years. Last season, Pjanic, Khedira, and Marchisio deputised well as a rotating trio filling the two pivot midfield positions after Allegri switched to a 4-2-3-1. Unfortunately, in the Champions League final, Real Madrid's strength in quality was in the centre of the field, as Kroos, Casemiro, and Modric dominated the entire match. The big question with the arrival of Matuidi is whether or not Allegri will be forced to change to a 4-3-3 (or something else) to play with three central midfielders rather than only two. Just a few short years ago, Juventus were touted as having one of the best midfield groups in Europe, but since the departures of Pirlo, Vidal, and Pogba, the Bianconeri have shrunk from the dominance that they once had in Serie A. Thus a large responsibility falls upon both Matuidi and Allegri. The latter has the challenge of putting together a side that can win right away, while the former has the uphill battle to be an effective midfield stalwart in a new side and a new league--immediately.

Luckily for Allegri and his players, the Serie A season allows them a slight space of breathing room. The Bianconeri start their league campaign against Cagliari at home, then play Genoa, Chievo, and Sassuolo before hosting Fiorentina and Torino back to back. It’s by no means a simple schedule, but the Old Lady were lucky enough to avoid Italy’s major clubs during the early part of the season. This could give Allegri an extra moment of time to tinker with his lineup and formation before he commits to a system that Juve will bring to Serie A and Champions League.





The addition of Douglas Costa and Bernardeschi will guarantee an improvement in attacking prowess and ability to stretch opposition lines. With Higuain, Dybala, Mandzukic, and Cuadrado all now more than comfortable in Turin, and the newcomers adding their own flavour, it could be a year of numerous goals, especially on the counter attack.



The loss of Bonucci still lingers heavily for the Bianconeri, and as yet they have not purchased a replacement. After the loss to Tottenham in a friendly at Wembley where the defence looked shaky for large parts of the match, perhaps Marotta will still be considering bringing in a top class central defender. On the opposite end of the field, the attack is the saving grace for Juve, as they have an enormous amount of quality and depth, with hardworking and skillful creators and finishers that are well experienced world class players.

A new season brings a wealth of new thoughts and emotions and it is yet to be seen whether Allegri can lead Juventus to the unthinkable and become champions of Italy for a seventh consecutive year. Bianconeri tifosi anxiously await their club’s first match wondering whether their new look logo in their renamed stadium, can see off all the pretenders to their crown.





