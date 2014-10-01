Third defeat in a row for AC Milan as Muriel scores from the spot to secure Samp win
05 February at 14:30AC Milan are without a win in the last three Serie A games and have lost the last two league meetings against Napoli and Udinese. The rossoneri want to recover lost ground and try to qualify for a European competition but there’s lot of competition to qualify for both Europa League and Champions League. Vincenzo Montella’s side are ten points behind AS Roma (3rd in the table) and just two behind Atalanta (6th). A win against Sampdoria would let the rossoneri temporarily leapfrog La Dea in sixth position but the race to qualify for Europe will be very long and will last until the very end of the season. Meantime, these are the confirmed line-ups for today’s San Siro clash with pics and videos of our reporter Daniele Longo who is at the San Siro to watch the game and report the juiciest actions.
Milan: Donnarumma; Kucka, Paletta, Zapata, Romagnoli; Pasalic, Sosa, Bertolacci; Suso, Bacca, Deulofeu
Sampdoria: Viviano; Bereszynski, Silvestre, Skriniar, Regini; Barreto, Torreira, Praet; Fernandes; Quagliarella; Muriel.
Bad weather in Milan ahead of #MilanSampdoria.— Calciomercatocom(En) (@CmdotCom_En) February 5, 2017
We'll be following the game LIVE from the San Siro with our @86_longo #SerieA pic.twitter.com/Q2oJGnJC0k
Here's some footage from the San Siro #MilanSampdoria— Calciomercatocom(En) (@CmdotCom_En) February 5, 2017
Credit: @86_longo #SerieA pic.twitter.com/JuQ7SxcbvI
Share on