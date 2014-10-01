Bad weather in Milan ahead of #MilanSampdoria.

We'll be following the game LIVE from the San Siro with our @86_longo #SerieA pic.twitter.com/Q2oJGnJC0k — Calciomercatocom(En) (@CmdotCom_En) February 5, 2017

AC Milan are without a win in the last three Serie A games and have lost the last two league meetings against Napoli and Udinese. The rossoneri want to recover lost ground and try to qualify for a European competition but there’s lot of competition to qualify for both Europa League and Champions League. Vincenzo Montella’s side areMeantime, these are the confirmed line-ups for today’s San Siro clash with pics and videos of our reporter Daniele Longo who is at the San Siro to watch the game and report the juiciest actions.Donnarumma; Kucka, Paletta, Zapata, Romagnoli; Pasalic, Sosa, Bertolacci; Suso, Bacca, DeulofeuViviano; Bereszynski, Silvestre, Skriniar, Regini; Barreto, Torreira, Praet; Fernandes; Quagliarella; Muriel.