Serie A: AC Milan-Sassuolo 1-1, here are the player ratings as Consigli was MOM

AC Milan faced a good Sassuolo side tonight as the rossoneri had to accept a 1-1 draw. Milan had a lot of great chances but Andrea Consigli was amazing. As Rino Gattuso's side kept pushing forward, Sassuolo made them pay as Politano put his team ahead with a cool finish. Nicola Kalinic was able to score one late on for Milan but it was too little too late for the rossoneri squad as they missed many chances during this game. View our CM.com player ratings bellow.



Here are the player ratings:



AC Milan: Donnarumma (6), Abate (5.5), Bonucci (6), Romagnoli (N/A), Rodriguez (5.5), Kessie (6), Biglia (6), Bonaventura (5), Suso (6), Cutrone (5.5), Calhanoglu (6). Gattuso (5.5).



Subs: Musacchio (5), André Silva (5.5), Kalinic (6.5)



Sassuolo: Consigli (8), Lemos (5.5), Acerbi (7), Peluso (6.5), Lirola (5.5), Mazzitelli (6), Missiroli (6),Sensi (5.5) Rogerio (6.5), Berardi (5), Politano (7). Iachini (6.5)



Subs: Dell'Orco (6), Ragusa (5.5), Cassata (6).



Man of the Match: Andrea Consigli



