Serie A: Afternoon match halftime reports

AC MILAN 0-0 TORINO:

​Andre Silva cannot score in Serie A. There’s a forcefield around opponents’ nets when he shoots. There’s no other way to explain it.



The latest example came in the 23rd minute of Milan-Torino when Cristian Zapata sent a cross into the box and found him alone in net. Somehow, the man with six Europa League goals pushed it well wide of net, missing his first Serie A goal of the campaign.



UDINESE 0-1 NAPOLI:

Napoli took the early lead over Udinese when Jorginho missed a penalty kick in the 33rd minute but knocked home the rebound. The kick itself was poor, but his hustle earned the league leaders their first goal. Christian Maggio forced the penalty when he was taken down in the host’s box.



GENOA 0-0 ROMA:

Genoa-Roma has been a rather unexciting match so far, but the hosts will be happy to enter the locker room equal with he fourth ranked club in Italy.