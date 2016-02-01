Serie A, Atalanta-Fiorentina: confirmed line-ups

Atalanta host Fiorentina in the lunch game of Serie A matchday 27. La Dea is the real surprise in Serie A this season. Gian Piero Gasperini’s side managed to beat Napoli away last week-end and are just six points behind a Champions League placement with one match in hand. Fiorentina, on the other hand, have been a huge disappointment for critics and fans as La Viola are in serious danger of ending the season out of European spots and have already faced elimination in Europa League and Coppa Italia. Paulo Sousa will leave the club at the end of the season but hopes to have a decent end of the season with the Franchi hierarchy.





