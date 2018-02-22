Serie A: Atalanta vs Inter 0-0 |here are the players ratings

Atalanta took on Inter Milan today as the game ended 0-0. Both teams had chances but in the end, they both lacked some finishing touch. This was a big chance for Inter to leapfrog both Roma and Lazio (who are playing against one another tomorrow) but Spalletti's club failed to do so. You can view our CM.com players ratings bellow.



Here are Calciomercato.com's players ratings (Atalanta-Inter 0-0 full time):



Atalanta: Berisha (7), Toloi (6.5), Caldara (6.5), Masiello (7), Hateboer (6.5), Roon (6.5), Freuler (7), Gosens (7), Cristante (7), Papu Gomez (7), Barrow (6). Gasperini (6.5).



Subs: Mancini (5.5), Cornelius (6.5), Castagne (6)



Inter Milan: Handanovic (7.5), Cancelo (6.5), Skriniar (7), Miranda (7.5), D'Ambrosio (7), Santon (6.5), Borja Valero (6), Gagliardini (7.5), Rafinha (6.5), Perisic (6.5), Icardi (6). Spalletti (6).



Subs: Karamoh (6), Eder (6.4)



Tops of the game : Joao Miranda, Samir Handanovic, Roberto Gagliardini



Flops of the game: Barrow, Mauro Icardi, Borja Valero

Jean-Luca Mascaro (@Calcionews89)