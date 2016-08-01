Serie A, Bologna-Inter: confirmed lineups

Inter travel to Bologna looking for the three points to put pressure on both AS Roma and Napoli who are currently filling the Serie A’s Champions League spots. The nerazzurri are just six points behind a Champions League placement and a win would allow Stefano Pioli’s men to leapfrog Atalanta that sit 4th in the table after yesterday’s 1-0 win over Crotone. Bologna are without a win in their last four league games and lost their two previous home games against Napoli and AC Milan. Check out the confirmed line-ups and the live updates from the Stadio Dall’Ara.



CONFIRMED LINEUPS:



INTER (3-4-2-1): Handanovic; Murillo, Medel, Miranda; Candreva, Gagliardini, Joao Mario, D'Ambrosio; Eder, Perisic; Palacio. Coach: Pioli.



BOLOGNA (4-3-3): Da Costa; Mbaye, Oikonomou, Torosidis, Masina; Nagy, Pulgar, Dzemaili; Verdi, Petkovic, Krejci. Coach: Donadoni.

