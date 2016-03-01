The first mid-week round of matches takes place in Serie A as Inter Milan travel to Bologna this evening. Luciano Spalletti’s men are riding the crest of a wave winning all their opening four fixtures. The Nerazzurri will also start as strong favourites against Bologna who have amassed just four points from their opening four matches.



TEAM NEWS:



With no European competition to worry them, Spalletti can rotate his Inter side. The only absentee this evening will be full-back Joao Cancelo and the Tuscan tactician is likely to stick with the core of the side that has started the season so well. Club captain and striker Mauro Icardi is in a rich vein of form having scored five goals already this term and he looks likely to play as the lone striker once again ably supported by Ivan Perisic, Joao Mario and Antonio Candreva.



The hosts could welcome back striker Matteo Destro however it’s likely that he will start on the bench. Rodrigo Palacio could play against his former club in a front three alongside Federico Di Francesco and Simone Verdi.



PROBABLE STARTING LINE-UPS:



Bologna (4-3-3) Mirante; Masina, Helander, Gonzalez, Krafth; Poli, Taider, Donsah; Verdi, Palacio, Francesco



Inter (4-2-3-1) Handanovic; Nagatomo, Miranda, Skriniar, D’Ambrosio; Vecino, Valero; Perisic, Mario, Candreva; Icardi