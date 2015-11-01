Serie A: Bologna vs Inter 1-1 |As it happened...

As this past week-end games are concluded, Inter Milan are now ready to start the mid-week games off in the Serie A as they take on Bologna. This will be a good battle between two veteran Serie A coaches (Roberto Donadoni and Luciano Spalletti). Inter have won their first four games of the season as they are looking for a 5th straight win tonight (as Juve and Napoli are also still perfect). Bologna on the other hand want to earn as many points as possible especially since they have already lost to Fiorentina and Napoli (but they did put in solid performances anyways). Spalletti will likely use Brozovic and Nagatomo where as Gagliardini should be rested. Donadoni will use Petkovic up front alongside Di Francesco and Verdi as Destro and Palacio might start this one on the bench.



Inter are unbeaten over their last six games against Bologna (3 wins and 3 draws) as they havent lost away to Bologna since 2002. Ex-Inter forward Gabigol (who is now at Benfica) scored against Bologna last season. Kick-off is set for 20H45 as you can watch the game with us right here on Calciomercato.com.



WATCH THE GAME LIVE HERE THANKS TO THE OPTA WIDGETS:













