Serie A Live: Cagliari-Inter 1-4

Inter travel to Sardinia to face Cagliari at the Sant’Elia today. The newly promoted Serie A side have racked up 23 out of 31 points in home games this season, whilst Inter have got 19 points out of 48 in away games so far this season. Former Sevilla star Banega starts the game in midfield whilst Jaison Murillo is being relegated to benching role as he’s not 100% fit. Check out the confirmed line-ups and our live updates from the Sant’Elia.

CAGLIARI (4-3-1-2): Gabriel; Isla, Pisacane, Bruno Alves, Capuano; Padoin, Di Gennaro, Ionita; Barella; Joao Pedro, Sau. Coach: Rastelli.



INTER (4-2-3-1): Handanovic; D'Ambrosio, Medel, Miranda, Ansaldi; Kondogbia, Gagliardini; Candreva, Banega, Perisic; Icardi. Coach: Pioli.





