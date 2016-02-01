Inter travel to Sardinia looking to get back amongst the winners circle and jump back ahead of city rivals AC Milan in round 27 of the Serie A championship.





Grabbing all three points against the Sardinians won’t be an easy task at all for the Nerazzurri, as the islanders, who were promoted as Serie B champions last season, are having a much improved campaign in the top flight this season. Massimo Rastelli has got himself a good squad of players who are comfortably sitting in mid-table.To make matters more difficult for the Pioli and company, Cagliari are coming off two positive results after a draw at Sampdoria and a win at Crotone so they will definitely be buoyed by returning to the Sant’Elia in front of their passionate support. The Rossoblu will also be looking to inform ex-Milanista Marco Borriello to get the goals.

Inter on the other hand,will be looking to get back on track after they were beaten at home by Roma last weekend. The defeat didn’t sit well with anyone at Inter and rumours midweek suggests that it’s Champions League or bust for Stefano Pioli. The Suning Group, who have invested heavily and it seems will continue to do so, are looking for a quick return for their money and picking up three points here may go some way to appeasing the pressure on Pioli. Third place and qualification to the Champions League is still definitely an achievable target for Inter as teams like Napoli and Roma have busy schedules ahead whilst Inter can focus solely on the league.



It’s unclear how Inter will take to the field, whether they will stick to the three man defence or return to the four as Miranda is back from suspension. One thing is for certain and that’s how sorely the experienced Brazilian was missed against the Romans as they looked very shaky throughout the match.







Mauro Icardi, who grabbed the goal against Roma, will be leading the line as the captain tends to enjoy scoring against the mid table sides. Candreva and Perisic will likely be keeping Eder and Palacio out of the starting XI with Joao Mario being preferred to Ever Banega. Roberto Gagliardini will continue his rise in Serie A with a place in the midfield alongside Geoffrey Kondogbia after Marcelo Brozovic was ruled out with injury. The Croatian was hastily brought back into the team against Roma and seems to have suffered a flare up of the injury he got against Juventus.

Final Word: Regardless of form or home advantage, Inter have a near full strength side to choose from and there shouldn’t be any excuses why the cannot come away with the victory in this one.

Probable Starting Line Ups:

Cagliari: Gabriel; Isla, Pisacane, Bruno Alves, Murru; Padoin, Di Gennaro, Barella; Joao Pedro, Sau; Borriello

Inter: Handanovic; Murillo, Medel, Miranda; Candreva, Gagliardini, Kondogbia, D’Ambrosio; Joao Mario, Perisic; Icardi

Ciro Di Baselli